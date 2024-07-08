"Best Player in the World": Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon Praises A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces star, A'ja Wilson, has made a name for herself ever since she stepped on the court as a rookie in 2018. From awards to championships, the young star from the Gamecocks has taken over the league.
Last night in a 104-85 win against the Dallas Wings, Wilson leading the team with 28 points, set another record. This time, she is now the all time leading scorer in Aces history.
A feat that draws high praise from Aces' head coach Becky Hammon.
"She's the best basketball player in the world," Hammon says. "She pushes the envelope for best person in the world too."
Wilson has many accolades to her name including rookie of the year, finals MVP, WNBA MVP, defensive player of the year, and much more. But this moment, Wilson says is "special" to her.
"It means a lot," Wilson says. "It's very special and definitely is going to be one for the books for me."
During her post game press conference, Wilson was appreciative of the moment and the fact she was able to share this with the fans on the Aces home floor.
"To get it at home in front of fans that literally watch us when we didn't make postseason, to watch us win one, to watch us win another, and now compete for another, it's truly special," Wilson says. "This is a moment I'm definitely going to keep in."
The Aces star continues to build her future hall of fame case season after season and game after game. One thing to be sure of, Wilson is not done anytime soon.
