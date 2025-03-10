Gamecock Digest

Carolina Panthers, DB Jaycee Horn Agree to Multi-Year Extension

Alex Joyce

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Former South Carolina great Jaycee Horn agrees to a new $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There is officially a new highest paid DB in the NFL as the former eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft agrees to a $100 million extension with $70 million in guarantees. The new extension keeps Horn in Carolina through the 2029 season.

After signing 2020 first round pick Derrick Brown to an extension back in April of 2024, keeping Horn long term was the next priority for the Panthers. Now Carolina is set with young stars at two of the game's most important positions.

Horn was named to the first pro bowl of his career in 2024. Per Panthers' reporter Darin Gantt, Horn played 1,036 snaps (98 percent of the team's total defensive snaps) in 15 games this season. Most of the recognition for the selection was from his peers in the league.

Although injuries have plauged Horn at times, when he has been available he has shown exactly why he was worthy of a top ten selection back in 2021. The Panthers organization can breathe easy knowing a lock down corner is locked up with the team for years to come.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.