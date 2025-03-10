Carolina Panthers, DB Jaycee Horn Agree to Multi-Year Extension
Former South Carolina great Jaycee Horn agrees to a new $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
There is officially a new highest paid DB in the NFL as the former eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft agrees to a $100 million extension with $70 million in guarantees. The new extension keeps Horn in Carolina through the 2029 season.
After signing 2020 first round pick Derrick Brown to an extension back in April of 2024, keeping Horn long term was the next priority for the Panthers. Now Carolina is set with young stars at two of the game's most important positions.
Horn was named to the first pro bowl of his career in 2024. Per Panthers' reporter Darin Gantt, Horn played 1,036 snaps (98 percent of the team's total defensive snaps) in 15 games this season. Most of the recognition for the selection was from his peers in the league.
Although injuries have plauged Horn at times, when he has been available he has shown exactly why he was worthy of a top ten selection back in 2021. The Panthers organization can breathe easy knowing a lock down corner is locked up with the team for years to come.
You Might Also Like:
- Former Gamecock Ernest Jones IV Remains in Seattle on New Multi-Year Deal
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Repeat as National Champions
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!