Feeling Super! How Ashley Chastain Woodard Has Elevated the South Carolina Program
The South Carolina Gamecocks softball program is feeling Super after going a perfect 3-0 in the Columbia regional this past weekend. Now the Gamecocks are just two wins away from a trip back to the College World Series, a big jump under first year head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard.
South Carolina dominated their regional, going 3-0, and finishing with a 8-0 win over North Florida on Sunday. Their efforts earned them a spot in next weekend's Super Regional against the UCLA Bruins.
Year one under head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard could not have gone better so far. The Gamecocks find themselves in their third Super Regional in program history, first since 2018, and just two wins away from heading to Oklahoma City.
A shot at history hangs in the balance this weekend. South Carolina hasn't been to the College World Series in nearly three decades (1983, 1987, and 1997). From a 36 win team in 2024, to a 43 win team this season, Chastain Woodard's coaching has made an impact on the program early.
Standing in South Carolina's way is a good UCLA team with a lot of success in its past. The Bruins have 12 national titles and have appeared in three College World Series since 2021. Kelly Inouye-Perez's team won 47 games and finished second in the Big Ten in 2025.
The Super Regionals will be a best of three series. Game one is set to start on Friday, May 23 at 1 p.m. (ET) live on ESPN2. Game two will also take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Should both teams be tied at one a piece, the deciding game three will take place on Sunday.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: