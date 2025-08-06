A Name South Carolina Needs to Know for the Virginia Tech Hokies
A name on Virginia Tech's roster that South Carolina Gamecock fans need to know about.
There are still a few weeks left before the South Carolina Gamecocks kick their season off against the Virginia Tech Hokies, but it's never too early to start studying up on the opponent. One name that South Carolina fans need to know about is one that didn't get there until this preseason.
Like many college football programs did, the Hokies brought in a handful of transfers this offseason. One of them was running back Terion Stewart, who played for Bowling Green last season.
The first thing Gamecock fans need to know about Stewart is that he is a load to bring down. He is listed at 5-foot-9 and 222 pounds. There is no such thing as arm tackling Stewart when he has the ball. South Carolina's defense is going to have to rally to the football when Stewart is involved in the play.
Over the last two seasons, Stewart has rushed for a total of 1,660 yards, 14 touchdowns and has averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2024. His best game last season came against Western Michigan, when he rushed for 150 yards on 15 attempts and scored a touchdown while averaging 10 yards per carry.
The Gamecocks lost several names on the defensive front this offseason to the NFL which makes this matchup a little more interesting. The new defensive line unit will have their hands full in week one with Stewart carrying the rock.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: