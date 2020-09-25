SI.com
Across the Sidelines: Tennessee Volunteers

Chaunte'l Powell

Saturday night marks the start of the 2020-2021 season for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they host the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Matt Ray of Sports Illustrated's Volunteer Country stops by to talk about what Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Co. are looking to achieve this Saturday.

The Gamecocks have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 meetings with the Vols, and have recorded wins in five of the last six tilts at Williams-Brice Stadium. Six of the last eight meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals have been decided by three points or less. The Sept. 26 meeting matches the 1942 contest that ended in an 0-0 tie as the earliest the two Eastern Division rivals have met in a season. The 2020 contest will mark just the third time the teams have met in September in a series that dates back to 1903.

Tennessee leads the overall series, 26-10-2, including a slim 9-7-2 advantage when the teams have played in Columbia.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp owns a 7-1 mark against Tennessee, matching his record against Vanderbilt as his best against any SEC opponent.

