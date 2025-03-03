Baltimore Ravens Draft South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens select safety Nick Emmanwori in the latest NFL mock draft.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori was projected as a fringe first rounder prior to the NFL Combine. Emmanwori then proceeded to have one of the greatest combine performances anyone has ever seen from a safety. He ran a 4.38 in the 40, posted a 43" vertical and jumped 11' 6"in the broad jump. As a result, Emmanwori's draft stock has exploded.
Most mock drafts previously had Emmanwori tabbed as a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick. The Draft Network released their latest NFL mock draft and Emmanwori appears to be staying in that range.
The mock draft had Emmanwori going 27th overall to the Baltimore Ravens. Here is what Justin Melo had to say about Emmanwori and the pick:
"The Ravens plan on parting ways with Marcus Williams this offseason," Melo wrote. "Nick Emmanwori is among the freakiest athletes we've seen in recent NFL Combines after he leaped a 43-inch vertical, 11-foot-6 broad, and ran a 4.38 40 at 220 pounds. Emmanwori would improve a Ravens secondary that needs to stop Patrick Mahomes and/or Josh Allen in the postseason."
Emmanwori was a highly productive safety for the Gamecocks in the SEC. He started all three seasons and was a former three-star recruit coming out of high school, but now he is in contention to be the first safety off of the board.
