Can South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Break Jadeveon Clowney's Sack Record in 2025?

Can South Carolina's Dylan Stewart break Jadeveon Clowney's sack record during the 2025 college football season?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of their preparations for the 2025 college football season and are looking to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history. As the program gears up for another season, it will call on one of its young stars to help make a difference.
Defensive EDGE Dylan Stewart is entering his second year with the team and is expected to take another massive step forward during his sophomore season. But could the young Gamecock's 2025 season become the best in school history?
Stewart finished the 2024 season with 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. A player who finished with similar numbers his freshman season was Jadeveon Clowney, who tallied eight sacks in 2011. Clowney would increase his production to 13 sacks in 2012, setting the school record for sacks in a single season.
While Stewart would have to double his production in 2025 to tie Clowney's record, the Gamecocks believe the defensive EDGE has only tapped into his potential. Stewart will have another year of eligibility remaining after the 2025 season, meaning the Gamecock will have another chance at history in 2026.
Stewart and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
