Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn Ranked Among NFL’s Top 10 Cornerbacks for 2025 Season
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has been listed as one of the top players at his position for the 2025 season.
As the 2025 NFL offseason begins its final weeks, anticipation for the return of professional football is seemingly higher than ever. One of the many ways experts and analysts have begun to build the anticipation is by ranking players.
According to ESPN, Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is one of the league's best players at the cornerback position. In a list voted on by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the cornerback was named seventh-best at his position heading into the 2025 season and was complimented for his unwavering physicality.
"His only thing is health," said an anonymous personnel evaluator for the NFC. "When he's been on the field the past three years, he's been good. Can play inside and out, urgent and physical in the run game."
During his four seasons in the NFL, Horn has recorded more than 150 total tackles, over 25 pass deflections, and five interceptions. With the 2025 season just over a month away, many are anticipating another great year from the former South Carolina Gamecock.
Horn was consistently one of the nation's best corners throughout his college career. His career-high in interceptions during the 2020 college football season ultimately resulted in a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, the corner has been a mainstay on the Panthers' roster and is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the NFC.
Horn and the Panthers will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the Jaguars. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
