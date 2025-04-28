CBS Sports Gives the Buffalo Bills a High Grade for Drafting TJ Sanders
After not hearing a name called in the first round, the South Carolina Gamecocks flooded the second round of the NFL draft with three selections. The second Gamecocks who heard his name called during the round was T.J. Sanders. The stout interior lineman was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 41st overall pick.
Prior to the selection, the Bills were slated to have the number 56 overall pick. They were able to strike a deal with the Chicago Bears that swapped second round pick positions and gave the Bears an extra second round pick. Clearly, Sanders was their guy and they wanted to do whatever it took to make the now former Gamecock a Bill.
While some media outlets and draft analysts greatly value draft capital over the personnel selected, CBS Sports rewarded the Bills with high praise and graded them with an “A” for making the aggressive move to shoot up and take Sanders, and had the following to say.
“Such a fun selection for Buffalo. High-caliber athlete with polished hand work. Elite production in SEC. Quality size and plus length for an upfield interior rusher. Fills clear-cut need for the Bills defense. And this was almost a perfectly equivalent swap on draft pick trade chart. “
With the recent departure of Von Miller and acquisition of Joey Bosa, it’s obvious that the Bills plan to enter the 2025 season with a dominant unit up front. With drafting Sanders, the Bills now add a twitchy, physical lineman who can move blow up runs and put pressure on the QB. He is also a gifted athlete who ran a 4.9 40-yard-dash at his pro day, which is remarkable for being 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. Do not be surprised if Sanders finds starting-rotation snaps during the first week of the NFL season and starts making an immediate impact.
