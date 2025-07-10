LaNorris Sellers Predicted to Go in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft
LaNorris Sellers is predicted to be one of the best players in college football during this upcoming season, and is even predicted by many to be a Heisman finalist. His potential to be a star was evident from his unrivaled athleticism that he displayed on multiple occasions in 2024. While fans have high expectations, it appears the hype has been passed on to front office members of the NFL.
In the latest mock draft from ESPN, Sellers is predicted to be selected with the number 16 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. In this scenario, Sellers would be the third quarterback selected off the board, as Clemson’s Clubnik and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are predicted to go first. The author of the mock, Matt Miller, has the following to say regarding Sellers,
“Sellers is one of the nation's most exciting prospects, as he threw for 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions last season while rushing for 674 yards and seven scores. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is big, strong and mobile and could be picked way before this if he cleans up some decision-making mistakes. With two years of eligibility following next season, Sellers is no lock to be in the draft, but his potential excites evaluators."
The selection to Pittsburgh certainly makes sense. This offseason, they made the decision to ride with Aaron Rodgers, who is only on a one year deal and will be 42 by the season’s end. By selecting Sellers, they would be taking one of the most promising signal callers the country has to offer that will look to be the future of one of the league’s most prestigious franchises.
Of course, the season has to play out and Sellers has to perform his way into being a first round selection. However, if he continues to improve and produce at the rate he did last season, he will certainly be a prime candidate to leave the board early come draft night.
