Cincinnati Bengals LB Demetrius Knight Denies Claims of Holding Out of Practice
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker and former South Carolina Gamecock Demetrius Knight denies the claims of him holding out of practice.
NFL rookies are starting to settle in with their new teams and that also means they are working on signing and finalizing their rookie contracts. For the Cincinnati Bengals, it was reported that EDGE Shemar Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight were both holding out of practice until their contracts were signed. Knight has since denied those claims.
Knight took to twitter to deny the claims of him skipping out on practice and expressed that it was news to him and that he has been participating in drills.
The former Gamecock was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 49th overall pick.
Knight Jr. joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).
There has still not been an official report of Knight signing his rookie contract, but that doesn't appear to matter to the former Gamecock. Former Texas A&M Aggie, Shemar Stewart, is still believed to be holding out of practice due to his contract not yet being signed though.
NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight
Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31'.50"
Bench Press: 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9'10"
40-yard: 4.58, 2nd attempt: 4.61
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: