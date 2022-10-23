Clayton White's Progress Bolsters Defensive Upside

Fans criticized South Carolina's defense at the beginning of this season, attributing much of the blame to defensive coordinator Clayton White. However, many didn't consider the defensive youth.

Inexperienced starters will struggle to start their careers, regardless of coaches. Eventually, they will get up to speed, but the first few games will be challenging. The Gamecocks had a tough first two weeks technique-wise but have improved.

For example, South Carolina struggled with open-field tackling for the first month. White wasn't at fault for these issues, as they just happen when true freshmen see significant snaps.

Fortunately, those issues have been ironed out during SEC play. South Carolina looks like a different team defensively, and they have found their most effective formula for success.

White displays an innate trust in the players, as he often comes out with aggressive calls. The pass rushers have free reign to get upfield and after the quarterback, while the secondary has to hold up in man looks.

The Gamecocks have rewarded him, as they generate turnovers and negative plays at a high rank amongst SEC competitors. While they are still young, White's strategy of putting the game in their hands has been effective.

Texas A&M has talented personnel who can make plays regardless of the quarterback situation. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad are two game-breaking players while running back Devon Achane is a tough tackle out of the backfield.

However, South Carolina played to their strengths defensively, consistently putting the Aggies in bad situations. Texas A&M had several short fields but couldn't convert because of stout defense.

Offensively, the Gamecocks have a long way to go. The defense has to play near perfect for ensuring their offense can do enough to win. White has given the offense as much help as they can ask for.

Of course, there are still defensive lapses, but such is the plight of football. South Carolina will face increasingly impressive offenses, so this defense needs to maintain its high standard.

