Cole Cubelic Doesn't Expect South Carolina's Defense to Drop Off in 2025
College football analyst Cole Cubelic doesn't expect South Carolina's to drop off in 2025.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to have a high powered offense this season led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but defensively, they will be replacing a lot of production.
Names like Tonka Hemingway, TJ Sanders, Demetrius Knight, Bam Martin-Scott, Kyle Kennard and Nick Emmanwori made the transition to the NFL this offseason, all of whom were starters on defense last season. However, college football analyst Cole Cubelic doesn't expect there to be that much of a drop-off on defense this season for the Gamecocks.
“I think they will have a top seven defense in the league this year," Cubelic said. "One, I think (defensive coordinator) Clayton White is that good…I know what they lost, and it’s a lot. But they have multiple D-linemen back who have been in that system. They have multiple DBs back who have been in that system.”
Beamer has utilized the portal effectively to bring in immediate contributors on defense - Kennard and Knight being examples from a season ago. The Gamecocks added several defensive players from the portal this offseason, and they will be a major key to South Carolina being one of the better defenses in the SEC this season.
Some notable names that South Carolina does return this season are defensive back DQ Smith, safety Jalon Kilgore and edge rusher Dylan Stewart. The defensive unit has taken some positive strides over the years under Shane Beamer and Coach White, but this season will be a test of whether or not the production from 2024 can be replicated in 2025.
