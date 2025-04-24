EA Sports Announces Release Date of College Football 26
EA Sports has announced the release date of College Football 26.
One of the biggest pieces of news last offseason in college football was the revival of the beloved college football games. EA Sports released a college football video game for the first time in over decade last year and now they are set to release another one this year.
On Thursday, it was revealed that College Football 26 will be released on July 10th this year.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of an impressive season. They finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and had they not lost a third game, they would have made the college football playoffs.
The Gamecocks this season return the likes of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, EDGE Dylan Stewart and wide receiver Nyck Harbor. However, they lost quite a bit of talent this offseason to the NFL draft with names like Nick Emmanwori, TJ Sanders and Demetrius Knight set to be selected this weekend during the 2025 NFL draft.
Head coach Shane Beamer is entering his fifth season with the program. He currently holds an overall record of 29-22. Beamer will be hoping to lead his program to its first ever college football playoff appearance. All eyes will be on Sellers and the Gamecocks this season to see if they can finally get over the hump and maneaveur through a difficult conference schedule during the 2025 college football season.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: