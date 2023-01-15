Skip to main content

Memphis receiver visits South Carolina

South Carolina is hosting another key transfer in Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis.

According to the Instagram of Memphis WR Eddie Lewis, he is currently visiting South Carolina this weekend.

The 5-foot-11 receiver would have one year to play at his next school and will bring tons of college experience with him. Looking at his numbers from last year with Memphis, Eddie went for 42 receptions, 615 yards, and seven touchdowns.

He was also a dynamic returner with the Tigers, a bonus for special teams coach Pete Lembo. Lewis has thirteen touchdowns in his college career thus far.

This is the first visit for Lewis since transferring, and with the transfer deadline coming soon, South Carolina should be able to pick up his explosive playmaking skills very soon.

The Gamecocks need another receiver in their room, with several members leaving for the professional ranks or hitting the transfer portal. They should be able to pitch effectively, with quarterback Spencer Rattler recently announcing his return.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains also has a say in this one. It's another opportunity for him to showcase his offensive vision to a transfer, which should be telling.

Eddie Lewis
Football

Memphis receiver visits South Carolina

By Fisher Brewer
