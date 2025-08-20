Former Gamecock Spencer Rattler Still Not Named as Starter for Saints
One major aspect of the NFL preseason for a lot of teams is narrowing down who will be their starting quarterback come the first week of the season. For Spencer Rattler, who appeared in seven games during the 2024 season, every practice and in-game rep is a chance to solidify his chance to be QB1 for the New Orleans Saints.
Despite his in-game experience, the former Gamecock field general has not been named as the week one starter for the Saints. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Saints’ head coach, Kellen Moore confirmed that he has not named a starter and that the battle to be starting quarterback will continue throughout the rest of the week. Tyler Shough, the rookie quarterback who was taken by New Orleans in the second round of the 2025 draft out of Louisville, is considered to be Rattler’s competition to be QB1. Most expected for there to be a decision made by this point, as both the Browns and Colts both announced their respective starters.
To this point, both quarterbacks have posted similar numbers in their preseason appearances. Rattler has accounted for 252 yards with one touchdown and interception, while Shough has produced the same touchdown and interception total with 231 yards.
In his seven games last season, Rattler had a tough task carrying a struggling and injury-riddled Saints, and it showed in his production. He ended the season with four touchdowns and five interceptions. However, with a season as a pro under his belt, Rattler plans to flip the script and have a productive sophomore campaign.
Rattler has the chance to lock down his chance to be QB1 during their last preseason game, which is scheduled for this Saturday. The Saints will be taking on the Denver Broncos. Though Denver will likely be resting most starters, they still have one of the best defenses in the league, which will be a big test for Rattler in the Saints. If he is able to take care of the ball and control the offense, it’s likely that he will be named as the Saints’ starting quarterback for week one.
