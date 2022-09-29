Game Prep: A Deeper Look At SC State

With the South Carolina State Bulldogs being an FCS program that plays in the MEAC conference, much of South Carolina's fanbase won't have too much interest in the matchup itself. However, South Carolina State can play up to and defeat teams more talented than them, like when they won convincingly over the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Bengal Tigers 31-10 in the HBCU National Championship or Celebration Bowl this past season.

With that game now bearing in mind, what do Gamecock fans need to pay attention to regarding this South Carolina State football team?

A Clear Identity

When watching back South Carolina State's game versus the UCF Knights in Week 1, one thing was quickly apparent regarding their offensive strategy; the Bulldogs were going to be stubborn in terms of pounding the rock. The Bulldogs ran the ball 12 more times than they threw it and usually ran it on earlier downs each drive.

They carried this mentality into their Week 2 matchup vs. Bethune-Cookman, where they ran the ball an astonishing 43 times compared to a mere 16 times throwing the pigskin in the air. Through running backs Kendrell Flowers and Jacory Benson, the Bulldogs will look to grind an opposing defense down early and often.

A One Man Wrecking Crew

While the Bulldogs seem to want to steer clear of throwing the ball frequently, there's one receiver they're looking for when they do throw the ball.

Shaquan Davis stands at a towering 6'5, 180 lbs. and runs well for a man with his length. In terms of production, it's evident how much the Bulldogs' coaching staff thinks of his ability, as Davis has three more catches, 205 more receiving yards, and two more touchdowns than the second-best receiver on the team, statistically speaking.

While the secondary might not be heavily tested in this game, it'll be interesting to see South Carolina's cornerbacks fair against the Bulldogs' biggest weapon, literally and figuratively speaking, on the edge.

No Line Of Defense

When looking at the other side of the ball, the Gamecock's offense should very well be licking their chops heading into this matchup, as the Bulldogs are giving up an average of 474 total yards per game, including 257 rushing yards per game, which spells opportunity for Lloyd & Co.

During this three-game stretch, the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to convert 45.4% of their 3rd down attempts, which means the Gamecocks should have no issues extending drives offensively in this contest.

