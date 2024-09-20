Gamecocks improvement in pass defense go beyond the pass rush
Through three game much attention has gone towards South Carolina’s defensive line led by true freshman Dylan Stewart. However an aspect of the team that has gone under the radar is the the play of the Gamecocks’ coverage unit.
2023 saw the Gamecocks struggle in many areas, and their play in coverage was no different. South Carolina finished with a team coverage grade of 70.1 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), ranking the Gamecocks 106 out of 133 FBS teams. The only SEC teams who graded out worse would be Florida and Vanderbilt.
Although it is a small sample size the Gamecocks defense has a coverage grade of 90.0 according to PFF, ranking them 10th in the country and third in the SEC only to Alabama and Texas. In 2023 South Carolina’s opponents opponents averaged 246.3 passing yards per game on a 61.1% completion rate, this year those averages have dropped to 175.3 passing yards per game on a 54.7% completion rate.
One reason for the improvement can certainly be the addition of sixth year linebacker Demetrius Knight II. Knight was arguabaly the top coverage linebacker in the country just a season ago for the Charlotte 49ers. In 2023 Knight grabbed three interceptions, including a pick six, while adding four pass deflections.
Knight has continued the stellar play in coverage so far in 2024, holding a PFF coverage grade of 73.5, ranking him fifth amongst all qualified SEC linebackers. Although Knight has provided a nice addition, the Gamecocks have seen even more improvement from three returning starters in the secondary.
Through three games South Carolina has seen career best play from junior safety Nick Emmanwori, sophomore defensive back Jalon Kilgore and fifth year cornerback O’Donnell Fortune. The three have been responsible for the Gamecocks being far more efficient at forcing turnovers through the air, with the team averaging 1.7 interceptions per game, double their 2023 average of 0.8 per game.
Emmanwori in particular has shined during the early stages of the season. The junior safety has been a productive member of the defense all three years, but has shown major growth in coverage. As a freshman Emmanwori recorded only one pass deflection along with zero interceptions, and earned a PFF coverage grade of 59.8. However, Emmanwori has seen his coverage grade continue to improve each season, holding a grade of 89.7 in 2024.
While much can be made about South Carolina’s early season offensive struggles, the improvement of their pass defense looks to set them up for better results in 2024.
