How does Nick Emmanwori Fit With Seattle Seahawks?
After boasting one of the best defensive units in the country, it was only a matter of time before the Gamecocks had a player taken off the board. Though he was a consensus first round selection in mock drafts, Gamecock safety Nick Emmanwori surprisingly slipped past the first round, despite having arguably the greatest combine performance of all time. Emmanwori was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 35th overall pick. Now that the 2024 AP All-American is on an NFL roster, how will he fit in with his team?
Emmanwori quickly separates himself on tape and makes it evident that he has the chance to be a star in the NFL. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he blends an elite size with blazing speed (4.35 40-yard dash), which is a rare combination. His speed allows him to consistently run downhill and corral ball carriers and finish tackles.
Emmanwori also has elite ball skills and has no problem forcing incompletions while making plays on the ball, as well as delivering punishing hits to receivers that result in drops. Expect him to match up well against tight ends given his impressive frame, which is critical in the NFL, where teams depend so heavily upon the position in the passing game.
Emmanwori was the engine that made the Gamecocks go on their way to an impressive 9-3 record, including a six-game win streak to end the regular season. His on-field performance led him to winning several accolades, including first team All-SEC, All-American, and was voted SEC player of the year by College Football Nation.
After having one of the better passing defenses in the league last year, the Seahawks add a player to their secondary who can seamlessly handle both run and air support responsibilities that are so critical from a safety. While they have added DT Jarran Reed and LB Ernest Jones IV in the offseason, they did not make any additions to their secondary. With the offense featuring new, critical faces such as QB Sam Darnold and WR Cooper Kupp, it's obvious the Seahawks now want to invest in maximizing their defensive imprrovement. With grabbing Emannwori in the second round, the Seahawks may have grabbed the steal of the draft.
Despite being snubbed out of the first round, expect Emmanwori not to be deterred by this slight, but to use it as a chip on his shoulder. The newly selected-Seahawk thrives on turning potential setbacks into contagious energy on the field. A native of Columbia, SC, right in the backyard of the Gamecocks, he has made his mark on the program forever. The Gamecocks will do all they can to replace his impact and production next season.
