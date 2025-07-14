Texas A&M Lands 2026 S Tamarion Watkins Over South Carolina and Others
Four-star safety Tamarion Watkins commits to the Texas A&M Aggies over Georgia, Miami, and South Carolina on Monday.
Watkins chose the Aggies in front of his peers on Monday at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The 6-foot-3.5 and nearly 200 pound safety is the 25th commit in Texas A&M's 2026 class, which currently ranks as the third best in the nation, second in the SEC.
Rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings, he coming off a strong junior season in 2024 that saw him finish with the following stat line: 75 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 6 pass break ups, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked punt, and 111 all purpose yards.
Watkins joins fellow four-star safety Chase Collins in the Aggies class. It is an impressive class that features three five-star players and 13 four-stars.
With just 10 commits so far in the 2026 class, South Carolina ranks outside the top 50 nationally. The Gamecocks have had back to back signing classes finish inside the top 20. If they want to do that again, they have a lot of work to do before December's early signing day.
