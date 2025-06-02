Jadeveon Clowney Listed as the Sixth-Best No. 1 Overall Recruit of the 21st Century
South Carolina Gamecock great Jadeveon Clowney has been listed as the sixth-best No.1 overall recruit of the 21st century.
College football recruiting has been the lifeblood of a program's success for the sport's entire existence. Landing a high-profile prospect, or missing out on one can make or break a team's season and have effects on a program for decades to come.
With such an emphasis placed on recruiting, landing the nation's top prospect each season brings great potential to schools. Luckily for the South Carolina Gamecocks, the program was able to land one of the nation's most fruitful recruits during this millennium.
According to The Athletic, Clowney is the sixth-best No.1 overall high school prospect of the 21st century and was a massive force for the South Carolina Gamecocks during his time with the program. Clowney played for the Carolina from 2011-2013 and broke numerous school records during his time, including the single-season tackles for loss record in 2012.
Clowney's spectacular collegiate career led him to become the first overall selection by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, the former Gamecock has been a mainstay on NFL defenses and is a three-time Pro Bowler. He remains on an NFL roster to this date and is currently labeled as one of the league's most decorated veterans.
South Carolina recently retired Clowney's jersey and has been tabbed by many as one of the greatest Gamecocks to ever play the game. It's safe to say that earning the commitment from this No.1 overall recruit has paid off tremendously for the Gamecocks.
