Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina vs. Florida

South Carolina is by no means looking ahead right now after suffering a crushing loss to the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday afternoon, as they'll be taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores this upcoming Saturday.

The Gamecocks, however, have another intriguing road matchup on the horizon as they'll be heading to Gainesville two Saturdays from now to take on the Billy Napier-led Florida Gators.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, known as The Swamp due to its notorious muggy conditions, can be a hostile environment for an opponent, especially when a game occurs at night. Luckily for the Gamecocks, they won't face that exact proposition, as the game is now set to kick off at 4 pm EDT, according to a release by the conference this afternoon.

South Carolina won last year's matchup in blowout fashion against a Gators team that was led at the time by embattled head coach Dan Mullen but hasn't won a game in The Swamp since the overtime thriller that took place back in 2014.

The Gators are coming off a tough loss to their archrivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, and will have a tricky road game against Texas A&M this weekend before they can fully set their sights on the Gamecocks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.