LaNorris Sellers Excluded from Top Five College Quarterbacks List for 2025
South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers was excluded from the latest top five college quarterbacks rankings.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a lot of anticipation building around their program heading into this season, with a lot of that having to do with quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The first-year starter had an impressive season in 2024, and many expect him to be even better this upcoming season.
Many would consider Sellers a top-five quarterback in college football for this season. In fact, some NFL draft analysts have gone as far as to say he will be the first overall pick next year. The latest quarterback rankings, however, would disagree.
USA Today released their 2025 college quarterback rankings and Sellers didn't even make the top five, and he nearly didn't make the top either. The Gamecock quarterback came in at number eight on the list. Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar, Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Sam Leavitt, John Mateer and DJ Lagway ranked ahead of Sellers in that order.
"Sellers showed he could do it all as a redshirt freshman," USA Today wrote. "He passed for 353 yards and five touchdowns in a November win against Missouri. Two weeks later, he rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a takedown of Clemson. That’s the epitome of a dual threat. He’s accurate and efficient, and he can reach speeds of nearly 21 mph on the ground. If he reduces his turnovers – fumbles were a bugaboo – he’ll be the complete package."
While Sellers did have an issue with fumbles, he did keep his interceptions down, as he threw seven of them. As far as the fumbles go, some of that can be attributed to Sellers trying to do too much in the pocket, but some of it can also be linked to his offensive line play last season. It also would feel like you're limiting Sellers if you told him to cut back on creating behind the line of scrimmage.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: