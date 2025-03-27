LaNorris Sellers Ranked a Top Five Quarterback in College Football By Coaches
LaNorris Sellers has been ranked as a top five quarterback in college football by coaches.
There is a lot of anticipation around the South Carolina Gamecocks heading into the 2025 college football season. A lot of that has to do with them being a borderline playoff team to close the season and likely would have made the playoffs had they not lost a third game.
The other factor is quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who surged onto the scene last season and ignited the Gamecocks' run to close the season. In his first year as the full-time starter might I add. Now, as Sellers returns for another season, many expect him to take a jump forward this season, and according to come coaches, they expect him to be a top five quarterback in the league.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg released his top 15 college quarterbacks for the upcoming year and noted that he asked other college coaches and defensive coordinators around the sport for some of their opinions. In the end of it, Rittenberg ranked Sellers No. 5, ahead of the likes of DJ Lagway, Nico Iamaleava and Arch Manning.
Here is what Rittenberg had to say:
"Sellers put himself on the SEC and national radar in a big way last fall," Rittenberg wrote. "In his first season as South Carolina's quarterback, he helped the team to nine wins and a No. 19 AP finish. He was voted SEC freshman of the year and earned third-team all-conference honors after a big second half in which his passing production improved to complement solid running skills that can pop, as he showed against in-state rival Clemson with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sellers showed very good accuracy for a young quarterback and brings a strong combination of size and strength to the position."
Rittenberg also included some quotes from an SEC coach.
"He's going to be really tough to handle," an SEC coach said. "He can run and he also can throw it well. His mental and physical ability to throw the ball jumps out."
"I can't tell you how polished he is as a passer, but just his sheer athleticism, the way he moved, when he scrambled, became a problem," the coach said. "I thought he gave some guys some fits."
