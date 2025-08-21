Latest NCAA Court Ruling Provides Positive News for South Carolina's Rahsul Faison
A latest NCAA court ruling has provided some positive news for South Carolina's Rahsul Faison.
One of the biggest storylines for South Carolina this offseason has been centered around running back transfer Rahsul Faison and request for an extra year of eligibility. Despite the fact that South Carolina filed the request at the beginning of the year, the NCAA still has not provided an answer.
However, on Thursday, it was announced that West Virginia running back Tye Edwards had been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. This comes after the NCAA had denied a string of requests from college athletes that were asking for more time as a college athlete.
“I think we’re just in line,” Beamer said. “We’ve given them everything that they’ve asked, and they’ve some back a couple of times in the last few months, just wanting a little bit more. I think that process, that communication has been very clear and concise. Obviously, what I’m most worried about is this one, there’s also other cases like you’re alluding to as well and I think we’re in line, if you will."
While Faison is waiting for the NCAA's official ruling, he was cleared to practice with the Gamecocks ahead of the season. However, he has had to do so with the potential of maybe having to shift to the NFL if the ruling does not go in his favor. Regardless, some positive news for a Faison on a ruling that has taken a very long time to get cleared up.
