Lee Corso's All-Time Record When Predicting South Carolina on College Gameday

Here is college football icon Lee Corso's final record when selecting the South Carolina Gamecocks on College Gameday.

Lee Corso raises a South Carolina helmet before live broadcast during ESPN Gameday near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.Saturday, September 14, 2024.
As the sport of college football continuously changes and re-invents itself, it will leave behind an icon in the 2025 season as the legendary figure and "College Gameday" host Lee Corso is set to retire following the show's week one episode. 

With the announcement that the show will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio for week one of the college football season, Corso's run of predicting South Carolina games has officially come to a close. So how did the iconic figure do in his more than 30 years of predictions?

Corso made nine total selections for a South Carolina game in his career with the first taking place during the 2001 season. The legendary figure predicted the Florida Gators to defeat the Gamecocks in Columbia. His prediction was unfortunately correct, as the Gators trounced Carolina by a score of 54-17.

Corso finished his career predicting Gamecock games with an overall record of 6-3 (a win percentage of 67%). Of his nine projections, he projected the Gamecocks to win just three times (only one was correct) and projected Carolina to lose six times (five of which were correct).

Corso's final selection came in the 2024 season where he predicted the LSU Tigers to defeat the Gamecocks in Columbia. Similarly to his first projection, Corso's selection was unfortunately correct as the Gamecocks would suffer a 33-36 defeat in their home stadium.

