Lee Corso's All-Time Record When Predicting South Carolina on College Gameday
Here is college football icon Lee Corso's final record when selecting the South Carolina Gamecocks on College Gameday.
As the sport of college football continuously changes and re-invents itself, it will leave behind an icon in the 2025 season as the legendary figure and "College Gameday" host Lee Corso is set to retire following the show's week one episode.
With the announcement that the show will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio for week one of the college football season, Corso's run of predicting South Carolina games has officially come to a close. So how did the iconic figure do in his more than 30 years of predictions?
Corso made nine total selections for a South Carolina game in his career with the first taking place during the 2001 season. The legendary figure predicted the Florida Gators to defeat the Gamecocks in Columbia. His prediction was unfortunately correct, as the Gators trounced Carolina by a score of 54-17.
Corso finished his career predicting Gamecock games with an overall record of 6-3 (a win percentage of 67%). Of his nine projections, he projected the Gamecocks to win just three times (only one was correct) and projected Carolina to lose six times (five of which were correct).
Corso's final selection came in the 2024 season where he predicted the LSU Tigers to defeat the Gamecocks in Columbia. Similarly to his first projection, Corso's selection was unfortunately correct as the Gamecocks would suffer a 33-36 defeat in their home stadium.
You Might Also Like:
- Where do the Gamecocks Go From Here After Last Second Loss to Vanderbilt?
- Former Gamecock Mitch Jeter Prepares for National Championship Game
- Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Takes to Social Media to Troll South Carolina Football
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!