Looking Ahead at South Carolina’s Projected Offensive Line Pt. 1: Tackles
In 2023 South Carolina’s offensive line was arguably the team’s biggest weakness. The unit was tied for 118th in the country in sacks allowed (41.0) and was ranked dead last in the SEC in nearly every rushing stat.
At left tackle, South Carolina is projected to start sophomore Tree Babalade. Babalade started in 9 games at left tackle as a true freshman in 2023, making his first start against Georgia where he earned an elite 90.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Performances such as these were also flashes of the talent that made him a 4 star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
On the right side is redshirt sophomore Cason Henry. After only appearing in two games as a freshman in 2022, Wallace entered 2023 as the starting right tackle. However due to knee injuries, Henry only competed in two contests. Behind Babalade and Henry are a pair of talented 4 star recruits from the 2024 recruiting class, Josiah Thompson and Kam Pringle.
Thompson stands at 6’6, weighing in on the slimmer side at 300 lbs. 247sports Gabe Brooks noted that Thompson is, “primarily a left tackle who owns physical requirements and movement ability to stay outside for good. Shows agility to mirror edge speed and length should continue to aid in that department.”
Pringle, on the other hand, is a behemoth measuring in at 6’7 and 338 lbs. According to 247sports Brian Dohn’s description of Pringle, the giant true freshman could be a huge addition to Raheim Sanders and the Gamecocks' run game.
“Plays left tackle at Woodland. Is violent and incredibly active with his hands in run blocking. Because of size and strength, often overwhelms defenders. Plays incredibly physical in the run game and with nasty streak,” Dohn said.
While young, there is reason to hope that the Gamecocks offensive line will be much improved in 2024.
