Multiple Gamecocks Announce Future Intentions

There's always a dilemma for players when their squads reach bowl games that aren't the CFP. Weighing the risk of injury versus school pride is complex, and players must make the best decision for themselves.

Opt-outs have already affected South Carolina and Notre Dame, as the Gamecocks will be taking the field without star cornerback Cam Smith, who signed with an agent right after the Clemson game. Notre Dame has seen star tight end Michael Mayer and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey opt-out to prepare for the draft.

On Monday morning, David Cloninger of the Post and Courier reported that defensive tackle Zacch Pickens wouldn't be playing in the Gator Bowl to begin training for the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl and, subsequently, the NFL Draft.

Pickens's absence means that South Carolina's interior defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will likely look to both senior MJ Webb and third-year player Alex Huntley to fill in the void left by Pickens.

Multiple outlets later reported that South Carolina would return two other upperclassmen, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown and cornerback Marcellas Dial. Both will play in the Gator Bowl and return for the 2023 season. Brown will use his covid year of eligibility to return, while Dial had multiple seasons of eligibility left.

Brown recorded 19 catches for 166 receiving yards in the 2022 regular season. Despite playing alongside talented corners Cam Smith and Darius Rush, Dial led the team in interceptions and pass breakups.

