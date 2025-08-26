New Orleans Saints Name Former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler as Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints have named former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.
After a tumultuous quarterback battle, the New Orleans Saints have officially announced that former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.
Rattler was thrust into a position battle for the starting position with rookie Tyler Shough following the surprise announcement of veteran Derek Carr's retirement earlier in the offseason. Saints head coach Kellen Moore offered some insight as to what went into the team's decision.
"He's done an awesome job this offseason," said Moore. "He's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout the entire process. His ability to make plays with his arms and his feet has certainly shown up."
In his seven games during his rookie season, Rattler turned in a modest 1,300 passing yards with a 57% completion percentage. The young quarterback did show promise however, and his offseason development has proven to be enough for the organization to entrust him with the starting signall caller position.
During his time with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Rattler threw for more than 6,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, and helped the team usher in the Shane Beamer era of Gamecock Football. His efforts resulted in a fifth-round selection by the Saints during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rattler and the Saints will begin their 2025 regular season campaign on Sunday, September 7th, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and coverage will be held on CBS.
