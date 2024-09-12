NFL Draft Analyst Says South Carolina's Dylan Stewart is Already a Top 10 Pick
NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema says South Carolina edge rusher is a top 10 pick already.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been impressive just two weeks into the season. After limping their way through a week one win against Old Dominion they followed that up with a dominating performance against Kentucky on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. They now have the opportunity to upset No. 16 LSU at home this weekend for another big win, but one specific player has been perhaps the most impressive thing out of South Carolina this season.
True freshman edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been a dominating force on the Gamecocks on defense. He has been going viral on social media for how dominant he has looked against both Old Dominion and Kentucky, and people are raving about him, and rightfully so. Through two games he has six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and has forced two fumbles. Stewart is labeled as a true freshman but he certainly doesn't play like one.
Lead NFL draft analyst for PFF Trevor Sikkema is already hopping on the Stewart hype train and he might be leading the charge now after his most recent comment.
"I would draft Dylan Stewart in the top ten this year," Sikkema said.
With Stewart being a true freshman this season, he wouldn't be draft-eligible until after three seasons including this year. He is facing a big challenge this weekend against LSU's tackles Emery Jones Jr. and Will Campbell, both of which are expected to be high-round draft picks this year. If Stewart can look dominant against those two players, then the hype around his name might just explode.
