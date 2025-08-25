Players to Watch for South Carolina During the 2025 College Football Season
Three players to watch for the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2025 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially less than a week out from their first game of the 2025 season. The program will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a neutral-site matchup on Sunday at 3:00 PM in Atlanta, GA.
With that said, here are three names South Carolina fans should be paying attention to this season.
Freshmen Wide Receivers
The Gamecocks feature two names at wide receiver that everyone will be paying attention to. Those two names are Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett. However, the Gamecocks will likely have to rely on some of the freshmen wide receivers they brought in this last recruiting class. Donovan Murph and Brian Rowe Jr. seem like the first two that will be thrown into the mix, but a lot can change from week one to the end of the season.
Fred Johnson, LB
Johnson is one of the few underclassmen who is expected to start on defense for the Gamecocks this season. The Gamecocks had two linebackers that played well for them defensively last season in the forms of Bam Martin-Scott and Demetrius Knight. Johnson has some big shoes to fill there and the Gamecocks will need him to be a reliable option for them at linebacker this season.
Jalon Kilgore, S
One of the many things that made South Carolina so dangerous last season was the number of turnovers they forced on defense. Nick Emmanwori roaming around the secondary and the other list of NFL players they had on defense last season were a big reason why. However, Kilgore tallied five interceptions last season, and if he can produce at that level again this season, he will be a big reason why the Gamecocks have success on defense again this year.
