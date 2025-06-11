Raheim Sanders a Beloved UDFA Signing for the Los Angeles Chargers
Former South Carolina Gamecock running back Raheim Sanders is a beloved signing for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a handful of players selected during the 2025 NFL draft, but one of them who wasn't was still a high priority on his new team's draft board.
Running back Raheim Sanders signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. General Manager Joe Hortiz said back in May that Sanders was a draftable player in their eyes.
"[Raheim Sanders] was a guy we definitely dia thorough evaluation on and we felt like he was a draftable player," Hortiz said. "Where he was on our board, a lot of times you don't get guys in free agency that are still on your front board. But definitely a player we targeted in the draft, and obviously we didn't take him, but we made him a big priority after the draft to try to get him locked up."
Hortiz then recalled a moment from last college football season in which he had his first inclination that Sanders was an NFL prospect.
"I was at his game against LSU," Hortiz continued. "We were leaving in the middle of the fourth quarter and I like to go to down to the field level before I leave the game just to feel the vibe of the stadium and to really see the player's speed. And he busted out a long run and ran right towards us and I was like wow this guy is trucking. So that's kind of where he made his first impression with me."
Sanders started his college career at Arkansas but elected to transfer to South Carolina for his final season. He was impressive as a Razorback, but after battling back from injury, he elected to finish his career as a Gamecock. At South Carolina, Sanders was able to prove again why he was worthy of an NFL roster spot.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: