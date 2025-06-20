Rece Davis Compares South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers to Former Alabama QB
Rece Davis compares South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers to a former Alabama quarterback.
The preseason is slowly but surely wrapping up day by day, but until then, preseason rankings will continue to be a hot topic. Rece Davis gave a shot at his own as he ranked the five best quarterbacks entering the 2025 season.
In the midst of doing so, Davis mentioned that South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers reminds him of a former Alabama quarterback while also explaining why Sellers is the fourth-best signal caller in his mind.
“I was conflicted on him as well because I worry a little bit about their receivers," Davis said. "I know, maybe this is the year that Nyck Harbor and all of that size and speed come to fruition. But there’s so much – and I’m not the first to make this comparison. There’s so much Jalen Hurts in LaNorris Sellers,” said Davis. “I went ahead and have him at number four…I’m going with Sellers (at) four.”
Not a bad comp for Sellers considering what Hurts is accomplishing in the NFL. Regardless, the Gamecocks will need Sellers to be great this season in order for them to continue their chase for a spot in the college football playoff. They came close last season but with a tough schedule ahead of them this year, that challenge might have gotten a little bit more difficult.
Even if Sellers is as great as many expect him to be though, it's going to take a lot more than just him in order South Carolina to meet their goals.
