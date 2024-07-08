SEC Media Days 2024 Coaches Schedule - Opening Day Hosts South Carolina
The complete schedule of when every SEC football head coach is set to speak at the 2024 SEC Media Days.
SEC Media Days for the 2024 college football season are right around the corner and will be taking place next week in Dallas, Texas. This is a crucial time in the offseason for the conference as every head coach gets the opportunity to preview their program and provide an update as to what their goals and aspirations for the upcoming season are and answer any burning questions left on the table.
This year will look a little different as Texas and Oklahoma have officially joined the conference, so will be their inaugural introduction to the SEC. Oklahoma's Brett Venables will be the first up for the two teams as he will speak on Tuesday and then Texas's Steve Sarkisian will follow that on Wednesday.
The Gamecocks are entering a pivotal season under head coach Shane Beamer. The program failed to be bowl-eligible last season and now they enter a year in which they will have a new starting quarterback under center with Spencer Rattler now in the NFL. Beamer has an overall record of 20-18 as South Carolina's head coach and has won more than seven games just once over the last three years.
South Carolina will have to endure a tough conference schedule this year despite not having to play Georgia or Tennessee this season. They will host LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas A&M with road trips to Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Clemson to close out the season. Having a tough schedule in this conference is not out of the ordinary, but it's not ideal for a program like South Carolina which is trying to pick up momentum and improve upon their results from a season ago.
Beamer will take the podium on the first day of Media Days along with LSU's Brian Kelly, Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea. The players that Beamer will be taking with him to Dallas have not yet been announced but likely will be at some point this week.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 SEC media days:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!