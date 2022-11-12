Several Surprise Inactives Ahead of Kickoff

The Gamecocks have dealt with injuries throughout most of the season, and most have fallen on the defensive side. South Carolina, however, is beginning to see injuries surface on the offensive end, as running back MarShawn Lloyd missed the Vanderbilt game last weekend and will miss today's contest against the Gators.

According to Ben Portnoy of The State Newspaper, you can add two more offensive players to this list, as neither running back Christian Beal-Smith nor guard Vershon Lee made the trip to Gainesville.

The loss of Beal-Smith makes South Carolina extremely thin at running back. Juju McDowell comes in with just 51 carries, so expect to see tight end Jaheim Bell and other backs get some snaps to fill in the void.

Guard Trai Jones must step up in Lee's absence. Jones has rotated in at this spot throughout the year and should garner most of the playing time there.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Florida

Gameday: Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida)

The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.