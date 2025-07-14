Gamecock Digest

Shane Beamer Makes a Daunting Revelation About his Roster During SEC Media Days

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer made a surprising revelation about his roster during the 2025 SEC Media Days.

Christian Kirby

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer checks on an injured player against the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer checks on an injured player against the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer made a surprising revelation about his roster during the 2025 SEC Media Days.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than 50 days away from their 2025 college football season and are looking to build upon their successes of 2024 in hopes of making their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

While expectations for the Gamecocks' season are high, South Carolina will be facing a handful of challenges during the upcoming season. One of these challenges was made during SEC Media Days when Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer made a daunting revelation about Carolina's roster.

"This will be my 26th year in coaching, coming up, and I don't believe I have ever been a part of a team that has to replace literally every key component of a special-teams unit like we do this season." Said Beamer. "We will have a new punter, we will have a new place kicker, we will have a new kickoff guy, we will have a new holder, we will have a new snapper, we will have a new punt returner, and we will have a new kickoff returner."

Beamer's emphasis on special teams during media days likely stems from his previous coaching experiences. Before becoming South Carolina's head coach, Beamer served as a special-teams coordinator for a notable program

Though it may not be as important as continuity on offense and defense, the Gamecocks' lack of returning production on special teams could present South Carolina with some large challenges during the 2025 season.

The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, as they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN. 

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football