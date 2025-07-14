Shane Beamer Makes a Daunting Revelation About his Roster During SEC Media Days
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer made a surprising revelation about his roster during the 2025 SEC Media Days.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than 50 days away from their 2025 college football season and are looking to build upon their successes of 2024 in hopes of making their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
While expectations for the Gamecocks' season are high, South Carolina will be facing a handful of challenges during the upcoming season. One of these challenges was made during SEC Media Days when Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer made a daunting revelation about Carolina's roster.
"This will be my 26th year in coaching, coming up, and I don't believe I have ever been a part of a team that has to replace literally every key component of a special-teams unit like we do this season." Said Beamer. "We will have a new punter, we will have a new place kicker, we will have a new kickoff guy, we will have a new holder, we will have a new snapper, we will have a new punt returner, and we will have a new kickoff returner."
Beamer's emphasis on special teams during media days likely stems from his previous coaching experiences. Before becoming South Carolina's head coach, Beamer served as a special-teams coordinator for a notable program
Though it may not be as important as continuity on offense and defense, the Gamecocks' lack of returning production on special teams could present South Carolina with some large challenges during the 2025 season.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, as they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
