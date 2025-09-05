Shane Beamer Provides Injury Update Ahead of South Carolina State
South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update heading into Saturday's matchup against South Carolina State.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had some players go down with injuries last week and one of their star freshmen was not able to make the trip to Atlanta due to injury. However, during Shane Beamer's call-in show Thursday night, he provided some very positive news on the injury front.
Freshman offensive lineman Shed Sarratt was still rehabbing an injury last week and Judge Collier and JT Greer both had to leave the game due to injury. Here is what Beamer had to say about all three.
“Shed [Sarratt] is gonna be a really good player for us,” Beamer said. “He was not on the trip to Atlanta, was not healthy. He is this week. He’ll play this Saturday night, so it’s good to have him back as well, a young offensive lineman that’s got a big future."
He would later continue on Collier and Greer.
“Judge and JT Geer will not play on Saturday night. It’s nothing long-term with either one of them. I expect them both back next week, but they’re just not to where they would be able to play this Saturday.”
Beamer went on to note that he felt like the Gamecocks came out of a very physical game against Virginia Tech relatively healthy, and was pleased to know that Greer and Collier wouldn't be dealing with long term injuries.
The Gamecocks will play South Carolina State at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
