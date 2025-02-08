Shane Beamer Says That the SEC Is the Pick of The Litter When it Comes to Playoffs
In an interview with On3, head coach Shane Beamer gave his support for the SEC having automatic bids in the 12-team playoff. After feeling like the Gamecocks should have been a part of the inaugural 12-team system, Coach Beamer has consistently been outspoken about the snub. After getting on a red-hot six-game win streak, which included a win over the eventual ACC Champion Clemson Tigers, Coach Beamer stated on multiple occasions that no team in the country wanted to play the rolling Gamecocks. He was adamant about the conference’s status of being the “pick of the litter” in the sport, saying the following.
“Look, I’ve got great respect for other conferences. I’ve been to other conferences. I’ve been [a] part of the ACC, I’ve been [a] part of the Big 12. There’s no question that there [is] good football everywhere… But when you just talk about the teams in this league, and the teams you play week in and week out, it’s different. And you look at the NFL draft every single year, it’s 20 straight years that the SEC has led the nation in draft picks. People can say, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’ Well, yeah, it does. We’re playing the best players in the country… I’ve been a part of other leagues where you go into a stadium and there are 20,000 people in the stands, and you’re in a Power Four conference. Not in this conference. Every road venue you go in[to], you’re playing in front of 70,000, 80,000, 90,000, 100,000 people every single Saturday.”
With losing critical games by a small margin, the newly-extended ball coach felt that the competition of the SEC should have landed them a playoff spot. Luckily, he is not dwelling on the snub and knows the Gamecocks will have the chance to punch their ticket in the 2025 season.
“If you’re in the SEC, if you’re going to be one of the best teams in the country, you’re going to have a chance at the playoff. And we were two points away from being in the playoff this season. The key for us is going [forward is] to understand that every year is starting over [and] that just because you did something well last year and you [have] some good players returning, it doesn’t just automatically happen.”
With LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart emerging as stars, the Gamecocks feel they have all the tools to emerge again as a competitor and pave their road to the national championship. The Gamecocks have the chance to set their tone early during their season opener in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
