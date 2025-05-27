Shane Beamer Weighs In on SEC’s Potential Move to Nine-Game Conference Schedule
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer voiced his opinion on the prospect of the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule.
College football has undergone some drastic changes in the last five years that have shaken the foundation of the sport as a whole and have molded the modern age of football that we see today. With the many changes occurring (and potentially coming) to the sport, the SEC has begun to flirt with the idea of expanding their conference schedule to nine games a season.
Traditionally, the conference has stuck with an eight-game format. But outside pressures and overall changes to college sports have sparked the debate, "Should the SEC move to nine games?". South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer recently shared his opinion on the matter.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Beamer expressed his support for the conference's proposed schedule change, but also placed a caveat on the situation.
"Certainly I'm for it," said Beamer. "But before we say we're all in on nine, I think I speak for every coach in the league when we just say what exactly are the playoffs going to look like in future years."
Beamer's Gamecocks were controversially omitted from last year's College Football Playoff, despite defeating the eventual ACC Champion Clemson Tigers on the road. The playoff's recent announcement of expansion to 16 teams has reignited the argument as to whether or not the conference will elect to adopt a nine-game schedule.
