Son of Former Gamecock QB Anthony Wright, QB Khalel Wright, Commits to Ball State

Khalel Wright, a class of 2025 quarterback from Charlotte Country Day, has flipped his commitment to Ball State after initially pledging to Kennesaw State. The 6-foot, 180-pound signal-caller wrapped up his high school career with 3,716 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 1,799 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns—amassing 5,515 total yards and 42 touchdowns.

Khalel follows in the footsteps of his father, Anthony Wright, who was a standout quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 1995 to 1998. Anthony was a highly touted prospect in his day, earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors and finishing high school with 4,890 passing yards and 44 touchdowns. At South Carolina, he passed for 5,681 yards, 38 touchdowns, and added 907 rushing yards with 10 scores, cementing his reputation as a talented dual-threat QB.

Anthony’s football journey continued in the NFL, where he played nearly a decade for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Giants, earning a Super Bowl ring in 2007. His legacy as one of only three modern-era South Carolina quarterbacks to start in the NFL paved the way for future Gamecock stars.

Now, it’s Khalel’s time to forge his own path. With his dual-threat abilities and impressive high school career, Ball State has landed a dynamic playmaker ready to make his mark and continue the Wright family’s football tradition.

