Grayson Howard Named Army All-American

South Carolina is beginning to up their activity on the recruiting trail and is after high-caliber players. Head coach Shane Beamer prioritized recruiting when he arrived in Columbia, and one of his first targets was linebacker Grayson Howard.

Howard hails from Jacksonville, Florida, a hotbed for talent. He stands out from the pack, as his projectable frame and effort made him a no-brainer for the Gamecocks. Defensive coordinator Clayton White has checked in on him this season and was thoroughly impressed.

The Army All-American Bowl Committee honored Howard on Friday, giving him a roster spot in their prestigious game. He announced his commitment to the game, which will air in early January.

Many talented players have participated in the Army All-American Bowl; several NFL superstars such as Eric Berry, Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr., and Derrick Henry introduced themselves to the national audience in this game.

Howard should contend for early playing time with the Gamecocks; he has the frame and desire to carve out a situational role as a run defender but could develop into a three-down linebacker in college with some refinement.

