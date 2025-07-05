South Carolina Football Could Achieve Something it Has Gone a Decade Without in 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks could achieve something they have not had in more than a decade during the 2025 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' 2025 college football season is just a few months away as the final full month of the college football offseason has arrived. With such lofty expectations for the Gamecocks' 2025 season, the team has an opportunity to achieve something it has not done in more than 10 seasons.
The Gamecocks have not had a unanimous All-American since Jadeveon Clowney's 2012 season, but they have an excellent opportunity to end this streak during the 2025 regular season.
Two players who have an excellent chance at doing so are quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Defensive EDGE Dylan Stewart, who are coming off breakout seasons in 2024.
In his first year as the team's starting quarterback, Sellers accounted for over 2,500 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while also earning another 674 yards on the ground. The quarterback's playmaking abilities helped the Gamecocks earn wins over the likes of Clemson, Missouri, and Texas A&M during the regular season.
Stewart, on the other hand, burst onto the national scene as a freshman during the Gamecocks' 2024 season. The EDGE defender finished the year with 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 23 total tackles. His efforts have earned him many comparisons to Jadeveon Clowney, which has created much excitement around his 2025 season.
South Carolina will begin its 2025 regular season on Sunday, August 31st, when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
