South Carolina Football Schedule Harder Than Experts Think
South Carolina's football schedule is more difficult than college football experts are predicting.
As the South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for their 2024 college football season, early indications show that they will have to maneuver through a difficult schedule. Due to the new SEC format, the Gamecocks are no longer bonded to division opponents, but that didn't make things any easier.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers were not included on the Gamecocks' conference schedule this season, but they picked up some difficult games. Despite that, college experts do not seem to think South Carolina ranks amongst the more difficult schedules this season.
Phil Steele ranked the top 25 hardest schedules in college football for the upcoming season, and South Carolina did not make the list. However, South Carolina will be tasked with facing Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Missouri. Oklahoma, Alabama and Kentucky will all be road games.
South Carolina may have managed to get some of those big games at home, but that doesn't take away from the difficulty of said opponents. LSU, Alabama, OIe Miss and Missouri have all been pinned as potential playoff contenders this season.
The Gamecocks are in need of a big season from head coach Shane Beamer this season, and they will have to do so against a tough conference slate this season, regardless of what college football experts may think.
