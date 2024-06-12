The Most Important Game on South Carolina's 2024 Schedule
What is the most important game on South Carolina's 2024 football schedule?
The South Carolina Gamecocks have some big-time conference matchups on the schedule this season, but there's one that outweighs the rest. The program has a gauntlet in the middle of the schedule with games against Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The first three being in consecutive weeks which makes another game even more important.
Shane Beamer is entering his fourth season as South Carolina's head coach and has an overall record of 20-18 with a 5-7 record in 2023. That makes the 2024 season a pivotal year for the South Carolina ball coach and it is crucial the program gets off to a good start. For those reasons, the Gamecocks' home game against LSU is the most important game of the season.
South Carolina opens the season against Old Dominion with a road game against Kentucky in week two, LSU the following week and then a game against Akron before they play Ole Miss. There's a path for South Carolina to start the season 4-0, which would be huge before they face the middle part of their schedule, and snagging a win against the Tigers would provide some great early momentum.
A 4-0 start would nearly guarantee bowl eligibility for South Carolina with teams like Wofford and Vanderbilt also on the schedule later in the season. Starting the season off right would also put the program in a good direction to prepare for a tough slate of SEC games.
