South Carolina Gamecock Listed as Preseason All-American
South Carolina Gamecock Hunter Rogers listed as preseason All-American for college football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks football program has not been receiving much love this offseason. A lot of that has to do with Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette being in the NFL now, and both were massive factors for the Gamecocks on offense a season ago. However, the Gamecocks didn't get completely snubbed on the latest All-American list.
Long snapper Hunter Rogers was listed as a preseason All-American on Phil Steele's list for the 2024 season. Outside of that though, no other Gamecock made the list between all four teams on offense, defense or special teams.
South Carolina certainly has their fair share of players who could end up having All-American-worthy seasons. One name that comes to mind is running back Raheim Sanders. He transferred from Arkansas this past season and will be the head man for the Gamecocks this fall. He only played in six games in 2023 but in 2022 he posted 1,443 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards per carry on 222 carries. He could very well end up being a player that South Carolina leans on this season with LaNorris Sellers setting up for his first season as an SEC starter at quarterback.
Safety Nick Emmanwori also probably deserves some love as he made All-American lists in 2022 as a freshman. Now entering his junior season, Emmanwori is one of the more seasoned veterans for the Gamecocks' secondary and will need a big season out of him to improve upon the results South Carolina posted last season.
