Spencer Rattler Creating Buzz with New Orleans Saints
Former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler is making buzz with the New Orleans Saints.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had four players drafted into the NFL this year and one of the bigger talking points was quarterback Spencer Rattler. Some expected that he could have gone as early as the second round but instead, he fell to the fifth and was selected by the New Orleans. Now, it seems like the waiting may have paid off.
Early reports out of the Saints are that Rattler is creating a lot of positive buzz around his name. Early indicators are that he not only looks the part of a professional quarterback but that he might get playing time this season. The Saints currently have NFL veteran Derek Carr as the organization's starter, but if Rattler continues to impress, he might create a quarterback competition at some point.
Dennis Allen, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show. When asked about the plan for new quarterback Spencer Rattler, Dennis had this to say: "I think the plan is that he comes in and really basically competes, and we'll let the cards kind of play out as they do."Rattler will have the opportunity to compete for the starting job in year one, but they made it clear in the interview that they want him to be comfortable and learn what he needs to know to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.
