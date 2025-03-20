South Carolina Gamecock Not Phased by NFL Combine Snub Ahead of NFL Draft
After a much improved season, the NFL invited 11 players from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the combine. Like most schools, there are certainly players who are worthy of attending the all-important showcase, but are snubbed of the invite.
One of those players for the Gamecocks was linebacker Debo Jones. Being a part of such an elite defensive unit, it is quite easy to slip under the radar when playing alongside the likes of Dylan Stewart and Nick Emannwori. Despite the snub, Williams showed up to the facility ready to prove he was indeed worthy of being drafted.
Williams was able to show flashes of great athleticism, boasting a 4.78 40-yard dash, 4.44 shuttle run, and a 9-foot-4 broad jump. However, his most impressive showcase of the day came from the bench press exhibition. Williams put on a display of elite strength, benching 225 pounds 32 times, which led all of his teammates. This impressed all NFL members in attendance, who are alway searching for a linebacker who can shed blocks and make tackles.
Ultimately, Williams aimed to show that he was a competitor no matter the circumstances. When asked about the snub, the Delaware product made onlookers aware that he was not phased and was ready to make his mark on the day, stating,
“I’m always going to come and compete… It's always a blessing to do what you love, man. We come out here and compete and just get better every single time we’re out here. It’s a blessing to be able to go to the next level and get ready for that.”
One of the most important traits the NFL looks for is competitiveness. After some standout seasons in Columbia and strong showing at South Carolina’s Pro Day, the league knows that Williams is always going to compete to be the best no matter the situation. Even if he is not selected by his team, Williams is content that he did all he could to prove he is worthy of playing at the next level.
