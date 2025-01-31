South Carolina Gamecock TJ Sanders Included in Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects
South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders was included in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 NFL prospects list.
While most of the attention around South Carolina was centered around the offense and what LaNorris Sellers was doing at quarterback, the defense was a big part as well. The Gamecocks had playmakers at all three levels of the defense, and one that flashed upfront was defensive tackle TJ Sanders.
Sanders is now off to the NFL after four years in college and he is already showing signs as a promising prospect. He has been a hot name at the Senior Bowl this week and now NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has listed the former Gamecock inside of his top 50 prospects list. Here is what Jeremiah had to say about Sanders:
"Sanders is a long, lean and twitchy defensive tackle," Jeremiah wrote. "He aligned up and down the front in South Carolina’s scheme. He’s disruptive against the pass, boasting an explosive get-off. He uses his length to keep blockers off his chest. When he keeps his pads low, he can create pocket push. He will get his pads a little too high at times and stall out. He has the agility to wrap around blockers on stunts/games. South Carolina had one of the best defensive lines in the country, which limited some of his production. Against the run, he can unlock his hips, shoot his hands and hold the point of attack against single blocks. He isn’t as stout against double-teams and will get displaced at times. He plays with high effort. Overall, Sanders is an ascending player with the ability to impact the quarterback."
In his four year college career, Sanders racked up 109 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Organizations are always looking for difference makers up front and Sanders has shown his ability to be just that.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks AD Gives Massive Props to Shane Beamer
- South Carolina Football Overlook: Gamecock's on the Rise Thanks to Beamer Ball
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!