South Carolina Gamecocks Acquired One of College Football's Top Newcomers
The South Carolina Gamecocks acquired one of college football's top newcomers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks utilized both transfer portal windows following the end of the season to help improve the roster. They specifically acquired mutltiple defensive linemen and EDGE defenders in the portal. However, perhaps their best acquisition came on the other side of the football.
Boaz Stanley, an offensive lineman from Troy, transferred to South Carolina this offseason. The Gamecocks have struggled to protect the quarterback over the last few seasons and he will look to help with that.
ESPN named their top newcomers for each top 25 college football team and Stanley made the list for the Gamecocks.
"The Gamecocks have the talent to break through and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, and dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers has a very real chance to become the first quarterback drafted following the 2025 season," ESPN's Billy Tucker wrote. "But those expectations could come crashing down if South Carolina can't solidify its foundation from the inside out, which is no sure thing considering the Gamecocks must replace their entire interior starting line from last season. Stanley should be a steadying presence at center. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Troy transfer arrives with plenty of starting experience, the versatility to kick out to tackle in a pinch and a technically sound play style -- he didn't commit any penalties in 2024."
In 2024, they allowed 41 sacks, which ranked 128th, in 2023, they allowed 41, in 2022, they allowed 31, which ranked 82nd and in 2021, they allowed 31 again. It's been a while since the Gamecocks have been able to protect their quarterback consistently. Perhaps Stanley can help change that.
