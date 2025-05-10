South Carolina Gamecocks Considered a Pretender Not a Contender
The South Carolina Gamecocks are starting to be considered pretenders and not contenders.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready for what they hope is a successful 2025 college football season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is predicted to have another big season for the Gamecocks and the Gamecocks are expected to compete for a playoff spot.
However, based on the latest college football playoff projections, it looks like most people consider South Carolina to be a pretender and not a contender this season. 247 sports' Brad Crawford released his postseason projections, and he had South Carolina missing the playoffs and playing Indiana in the Reliaquest Bowl. Yahoo Sports also just released theirs, and the Gamecocks were nowhere to be found in the top 12.
The Gamecocks were a borderline playoff team last season despite having three losses on the schedule. They had perhaps the best final stretch of the season amongst all the college football teams, but it wasn't enough to put them in the top 12. Now, some expect them to be back in contention for the playoffs.
Sellers has shown his ability to elevate South Carolina's offense and he did so last season as a first year starter. Now with an entire year under his belt and expected improvements in his game, it's safe to think the Gamecocks' offense will only be better this season. But will it be enough to land them inside the playoffs? For now, people are saying no.
